Jana Kramer Gets Baptized in Emotional Video: 'Today I Made My Faith Public'

The country singer's family and friends, including new boyfriend Ian Schinelli, were there to witness her baptism on Sunday

Jana Kramer is celebrating a milestone in her faith.

The country singer, 38, revealed that she got baptized on Sunday, documenting the experience in photos and videos shared on Instagram.

One clip shows a visibly emotional Kramer settle into a tub of water at the Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tenn. Seconds later, she is dunked backward and reemerges with a big smile on her face.

"This is my battle cry," the mom of two wrote in the caption. "This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn't think I deserved that."

"If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all," she continued. "Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years."

Kramer added, "But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."

Several of Kramer's pals congratulated her on the occasion in the comments.

"YES MAMA YES!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" Shawn Johnson gushed, while Audrina Patridge reacted with a trio of red heart emojis.

"This is so raw and beautiful mama. I love you," Tori Spelling also wrote, while The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi gushed, "Omg this makes me sooo unbelievably happy for you!"

As seen in one photo, Kramer's new boyfriend Ian Schinelli was there to witness her baptism over the weekend.

The singer made her relationship with Schinelli, 36, Instagram official earlier this month in a series of loved-up photos of the pair.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…," she captioned the post. "Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way."

She added, "To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."