Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin are candidly discussing a recent fight that triggered trust issues in their marriage.

On the latest episode of their podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin,, the pair open up about a recent incident involving the singer going through Caussin’s Apple Watch and finding a topless woman’s photo that he had deleted from his phone without informing his wife.

“I see it and I know the right thing to do is to go get Jana, pull her aside and say, ‘Hey. I just received this. I don’t know what the hell it is but I just need you to know.’ I was terrified to do so,” the former NFL player recalled.

“Jana and I have had a really good run recently, like not a lot of past stuff coming up, we’ve been handling situations pretty well, handling triggers pretty well, talking things out. It really felt like we were really building a lot of forward momentum,” the father of two added, referring to the progress they had made after his infidelities in 2016.

“It just sucks. As soon as we feel like we’re hitting a good patch, my past behaviors and my past actions come back to haunt me. Because I know I didn’t handle it in the way I had to, it made it even worse,” Caussin added.

However, not telling his wife backfired.

“It’s not how Jana and I had agreed on to discuss these things. It’s beyond hurtful to see Jana hurt and upset and feel the things that she feels because of the things I’ve done in the past,” Caussin said as he fought back tears.

Kramer revealed she does not often go through her husband’s texts, however, this time she had a “really weird intuition” to look.

“When I looked, I was like, ‘Goddamnit.’ I saw it and my heart just fell. It’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such an f—ing idiot and I immediately called my best friend and I was just shaking crying outside,” the mother of two said.

Kramer, who broke down in tears, added, “Then I called the number and then I texted it and it was like, ‘Sorry hun, can’t talk on the phone. Do you want me to come over?’ and I was just like, ‘You texted my husband. I would love to know your correspondence. Please, from one woman to another.’ As I’m typing this I was like, this is literally… how is this happening again?”

Though, at one point, the actress thought the number was fake, she ultimately was betrayed by Caussin’s action to withhold information.

“The sneakiness of feeling like he deleted it … I’m just sick of finding things. Then someone says don’t look but it’s hard not to look when I have that intuition to look,” Kramer shared. “The deleting things, whether it was a fluke text, sends me right back to him deleting all the messages that he did with his affairs. It’s just heavy. My anxiety level is through the roof.”

In the end, Caussin apologized to his wife on-air. “I am sorry honey that I didn’t handle it the way that we agreed upon. I didn’t handle it the right way for myself, for you, for both of us,” he said.

The couple went to counseling together, including speaking with their respective sponsors. (Caussin has been open about his sex addiction and relapses.)

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Kramer revealed she and her husband were close to not airing their incident to listeners.

“Our podcast episode that aired this morning was one we almost didn’t let air at all. Up until a day ago mike and I wanted to pull the episode completely and just not have an episode for today because it was that heavy for us,” she shared. “Instead I put my big girl pants on and started to record with Mike after a very long and intense 24 hours of not talking to each other. In the beginning of the ep I truly tried to put the acting chops on and play cool but it’s evident as the episode went on that didn’t happen.”

Kramer continued, “We decided to open the door into what happened and woah did we let it all out. … None of this has been easy with our shares but we just hope along the way we are able to help others out there not feel so alone. Reality is no matter what you’ve been through marriage can be a difficult walk especially with added triggers and pain…but know this, ur not alone in that walk and we are here rooting y’all on. … today we are good, and have grown stronger from it. See that’s the thing, if you’re both willing to fight you can get stronger on the other side.”