"I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart," Kramer told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday

Jana Kramer Discusses Why She Won't Be So Open in Next Relationship: 'It's Really Hard'

After years and years of letting fans into her personal life, Jana Kramer plans to keep her next relationship close to the vest.

"You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," Kramer told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, referring to her past marriage with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart," she explained.

Of late, Kramer, 37, has been linked to former NFLer Jay Cutler, and a photo showed them together at a bar opening in Tennessee.

"Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me," she told PEOPLE when asked about the photo with Cutler, who split from Kristin Cavallari in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Kramer also opened up about her upcoming song, "Voices," which helped her get through her divorce from Caussin.

"For the last four months or six months, I was like, I'm not worthy. I'm not lovable. I don't deserve it. I'm not pretty, I'm not enough," she shared. "And now it's like I'm taking those negative voices and throwing them out and saying, no, I am worth it. I do deserve love. I am enough. I'm worthy of all of that."

Now that her split is in the past, life is getting easier. Co-parenting with her ex, however, is still tough.

"I have to basically put aside my own feelings of hurt and anger and frustration and betrayal, which are all very much there. It's really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry, but I have two beautiful children that don't deserve that energy," Kramer said, referring to daughter Jolie Rae, 5½, and son Jace Joseph, 2½, both of whom she shares with Caussin.