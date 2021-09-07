"Nothing like a good cry before 7 o'clock," she said in an Instagram Story Tuesday morning

Jana Kramer Cries While Teasing Song She Wrote for Her Kids: 'You Deserve the Perfect Family'

Jana Kramer is getting ready to share new music with the world, and if her latest preview is any indication, it just might be her most emotional work yet.

Kramer, 37, teased a new track on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, and cried as she explained that the song's lyrics were written for her two children — daughter Jolie Rae, 5½, and son Jace Joseph, 2½.

"Nothing like a good cry before 7 o'clock. Bruce [Wiegner], who produced the tracks, just sent me over this song that I wrote for my kids. Oh my goodness. You guys," she said, as tears rolled down her cheek. "Cannot wait for you to hear it. That one, though. That one kills me."

The singer played a short clip of the song, whose lyrics include: "Lord I wish it wasn't true / Cause you deserve the perfect family / Fairytales you know so well / Instead of sitting here listening to..."

Kramer added that she "can't wait" for her fans to hear the song, even though "it broke my heart to write and [I] could barely sing it."

The lyrics appear to reference her split from ex-husband Mike Caussin, 34.

Kramer discussed the toll the divorce has taken on her in an episode of her podcast Whine Down on Monday, and said she couldn't hold back her tears after her surname was legally changed back to Kramer.

"I cried because my kids' names... those are my kids. It felt so separated and that really sucked," she said. "Taking Caussin, we were like a family, even though I took Kramer on some things, and it was easier."

She said that officially having a last name different to that of her kids "broke [her] heart."

"They're my kids. They should have my last name, like I birthed them. They came out of my belly and I have them 70 percent of the time. How does he get the last name?" she said. "I don't know, that really hit me kind of hard. But after I cried, I said, 'I'm Kramer, yeah! I've always been Kramer.' Then I cried again. After that I was like, I'm never changing my last name again, I will never."

In an emotional Instagram post announcing their divorce in April, Kramer wrote that it was "time" for her and Caussin to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time the split was due to Caussin's infidelity.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote in her post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

In the five months since, Kramer has slowly but surely warmed to the idea of dating again.

"I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again," she recently told PEOPLE. "There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things."

"The game's different for me now. I'm not looking to just have a fling," she added. "I want to find my person!"

The singer, who is dropping a new single on Sept. 24, recently went out with Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband Jay Cutler, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

Though one source said it had just been one date — and that the women were not friends, but acquaintances — another insider speculated that Cutler was trying to make Cavallari jealous following news that she's dating country singer Chase Rice.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," said the insider, who added that the Uncommon James founder has blocked the Whine Down podcast host on social media.