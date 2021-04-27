Jana Kramer Cited 'Adultery' and 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' in Divorce Filing from Mike Caussin

The divorce filing revealed that the two officially separated on April 20, a day before PEOPLE learned that the two had split

More details surrounding Jana Kramer's divorce from Mike Caussin are surfacing.

In Kramer's Williamson County, Tennessee divorce filing after six years of marriage, Kramer, 37, cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin, 34, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Wife charges that Husband has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct... which renders further cohabitation improper and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery ... during the course of the marriage with more than one individual," the document reads.

The filing also reveals that the pair officially separated on April 20, just a day before PEOPLE learned that Kramer decided to file for divorce due to infidelity.

In the filing, Kramer requested that the court uphold a postnuptial agreement the couple had made after getting married and that she have primary custody of son Jace, 2, and daughter Jolie, 5, with allowed visitation times with Caussin. She also asked that Caussin cover her legal fees.

As with most Tennessee-filed divorces, a statutory temporary restraining order that prevents the former couple from sharing "disparaging remarks" in the presence of their children and prevents them from "relocating any children of the parties outside of the State of Tennessee" has gone into effect.

"He broke her trust again," a source told PEOPLE last week about their decision to split. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Infidelity has been an issue the couple has opened up about in the past. They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and wrote about how he sought sex addiction therapy in their joint book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

"The pain consumed my every thought and physically hurt me more than I thought I could handle," she wrote in an essay for Good Morning America. "Thinking back, it seems like a terrible nightmare that I wouldn't wish on anyone."

The new details from the divorce filing come as neither Kramer nor Caussin made an appearance on their podcast Whine Down this week, and instead were replaced by Brooke Burke as guest host.

"As a woman, I want to say that I've been through two very public divorces. It is hard, and I'm just here filling in," Burke said. "Right now, I feel like the pause they're giving themselves for whatever reason, that might not be our business yet, is real and valid and super-duper important."

Burke shared the microphone with one of the show's producers named Mark, who was shocked to hear the infidelity allegations.