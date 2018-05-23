Jana Kramer Celebrates Wedding Anniversary After Cheating Scandal: 'For Better or For Worse'

Jana Kramer‘s three years of matrimony haven’t been smooth sailing, but the country music star is not giving up on love.

Kramer, 34, celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Mike Caussin on Tuesday and marked the special day by sharing some photographs from their May 2015 nuptials.

“For better or for worse…. I love you babe…. Happy 3 years ;). #loveispatient #loveiskind #loveforgivesall,” the “Dammit” singer captioned the images.

The couple has been determined to make their marriage work despite Caussin cheating on his wife.

In 2016, news broke that Kramer and former NFL tight end, 31, were taking a break because Caussin was unfaithful, seven months after their daughter, Jolie Rae, was born. Caussin then entered a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” Caussin told PEOPLE exclusively in 2016. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

The pair then separated for some time but reconciled and renewed their vows in December, then suffered a miscarriage shortly thereafter.

Earlier this month, the couple candidly talked about how their marriage is still a work in progress.

In an episode of iHeartRadio’s Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the couple opened up about going to a marriage counseling and Caussin said he had his “a-ha [moment] about a week or month ago.”

Recalling how his wife wanted to see more change in him, Caussin said, “She said, ‘Look, I’m giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.’ Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that’s where I hit my breaking point. She hit her breaking point. I hit mine.”

“The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself,” Caussin said.

“I don’t want to lose her. I don’t want to lose Jana. I don’t want to lose our family. I don’t want to lose what we are trying to build,” he added.

“My whole life has been an open book and it’s one of those things where it’s like, this is the life that I’ve chosen and everything is public, especially the relationship. So [I] might as well help people through their journeys,” Kramer recently told PEOPLE about talking about her marriage with her fans on the podcast.