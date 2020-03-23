Jana Kramer Details Trip from Canada to Nashville 'Bawling My Eyes Out' amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Jana Kramer and Jace Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are opening up about their family practicing social distancing after returning to Nashville from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The country singer, 36, has documented her various emotions on social media as the pandemic continues to spread in the United States and across the globe.

Last week, Kramer told fans on Instagram that she recently arrived back from filming a movie in Canada. “I can admit when I’m wrong and I feel like I should have listened, but I didn’t want to live in fear and I also trusted production that everything was better in Canada (it is as of now) so because production wasn’t shutting down we left as advised,” said the actress, who traveled with Caussin and their two kids: daughter Jolie Rae, 4, and 15-month-old son Jace Joseph.

“As the hours literally kept passing there were new rules, precautions etc to follow so my concern grew larger. As of today we shot our first and only scene. The Prime Minister put more restrictions on and the production did the absolute right thing by shutting us down. It’s safer for ALL THOSE THAT CAN to be home, and hunker down so we can stop the spread and keep our families and friends and people next to us healthy,” Kramer wrote.

The mom of two added that she called her friend to get a private plane, explaining that she was “bawling my eyes out as I didn’t want to travel with kids and all of us 48 hours later to airports again (ugh I’m still mad at myself about that and feel awful).”

Then days later, Kramer updated her followers by sharing “all the different waves” of feelings she had amid this global health crisis. “I was naive in the beginning, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now today I’m depressed,” she wrote along with a selfie from her bedroom.

“It hit me like a damn truck this morning. Just out of nowhere I started crying. I think I shocked Mike. I was having guilt for feeling those emotions because I’m not sick, my family isn’t sick so how can I be upset? But I believe we are entitled to feeling upset because of the times right now,” Kramer continued. “We are all financially stressed and it keeps me up thinking how I’m gonna support my family when I can’t work. I think hiding in the depression isn’t good and I think reaching out and telling your friends you’re having a hard time is what you need to do. So this is me saying ‘hey, I’m having a hard time and you’re not alone.’ Can we all be kind in the comments and be there for those that are also having a hard time.”

Kramer and Caussin further detailed their trip from Canada to Nashville on the latest episode of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.

“This quarantine has been interesting because there’s a lot of things that I’ve noticed,” she said of being stuck in the house with her husband, though she was “fortunate.”

Recalling their trip from Ottawa and Quebec City, the couple said they went “for about 48 hours because at the time we were told it was okay to travel to Canada because it wasn’t bad over there.”

Kramer was “halfway through filming the first day” when updates and warnings of the virus made her feel nervous. “Even before filming, when we got there Saturday/Sunday, I was on the phone with my agents and managers like, ‘I don’t know how they haven’t shut down production. This is getting crazy.’ I kept talking to you and was shaking in bed, massive anxiety attack I had,” she said to Caussin.

Though she “was trying to keep a job,” Kramer was also concerned about continuing filming. “It felt like wrong to be there, to not be home and in our house. But then at the same time, if we can be making money and it’s safer here, they say, there’s clearly safe because they haven’t shut it down,” she recalled, detailing how “they were going around taking people’s temperatures” on set.

“We filmed one scene and went to go change for the next scene and the producers came in and said we’re shutting production down. And then I started bawling my eyes out because I’m like, ‘How are we going to get home?’ ” she said. “Two hours later, we’re in a car crossing the border so we can across the United States because everything was changing so quick.”

Kramer later clarified, “The whole point to say is: I know there are a lot of people right now who are stuck. I was watching Good Morning America this morning and there are so many people stuck in Italy and just across the world. I just want to say how grateful we are to be home. Even though we joke and make silly comments about being stuck at home and being so bored, I am so grateful to be bored at our house and at home.”

Caussin added, “Very fortunate and blessed to be together, healthy as a family through all this.”

