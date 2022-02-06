Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Return of Sweet Magnolias on Daughter Maddie's 5-Year 'Miracle Anniversary'

"I'm filled with so much gratitude today for a lot reasons, and I don't ever want to take any of my many blessings for granted," wrote Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is counting her blessings.

Early on Sunday morning, the 30-year-old actress and singer shared a post on Instagram celebrating the return of her Netflix series Sweet Magnolias for season 2. The day also marked her daughter Maddie Briann's five-year "miracle anniversary" after a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"SWEET MAGNOLIAS going to #1 so fast was a real life dream coming true," Spears began the caption of her post. "But I must say, I do not think it's a coincidence that today is also, the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie's tragic accident."

Sharing a photograph of Maddie, 13, in a hospital bed, as well as other shots including an excerpt from her recently released memoir, Spears continued, "Maybe, it's just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times."

"I mean, I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to," the Zoey 101 alum shared. "I thank God everyday for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible."

Continuing her post, Spears signaled back to Sweet Magnolias and said that she "can't even begin to explain all the ways, that this show and the many wonderful people who create this show have been a saving grace to me."

On the Netflix drama, Spears stars as Noreen Fitzgerald, the pregnant girlfriend-turned-fiancée of Maddie's (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein).

"I owe a HUGE Thank you to each and every person who is a part of the Sweet Magnolias family, especially the viewers," the mother of two added. "I'm filled with so much gratitude today for a lot reasons, and I don't ever want to take any of my many blessings for granted. I LOVE YALL."

Spears then concluded her caption by adding the hashtag, "#MIRACLEANNIVERSARY," as well as the date of the milestone moment, writing, "2.5.2017."

Back in February 2017, Spears and Maddie, then 8, were at Spears' husband Jamie Watson's parents' house when the young girl went for a ride on her ATV. Somehow, the ATV ended up submerged in a pond on the property, with Maddie strapped into it. Miraculously, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived.

Earlier this year, Spears opened up to PEOPLE about Maddie's near-fatal accident while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

In her new book, Spears offers a chilling account of the harrowing ordeal and Maddie's unbelievable recovery. It had previously taken Spears nearly five years to open up about the distressing day and its aftermath.

"I really just was introspective," Spears told PEOPLE. "I was writing music, writing my story, figuring out how I wanted to tell that story specifically, and was like, 'Well, it needs context: I got to tell this, too, I got to tell this, too.' Over the years, it turned into my whole life story."