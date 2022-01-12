The Zoey 101 alum appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out Jan. 18

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She 'Set Up Ways' to Help Britney Potentially 'End Her Conservatorship'

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to share her story.

While speaking with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang on Good Morning America Wednesday, the Zoey 101 alum, 30, discussed her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said — out Jan. 18 — which details the trials and tribulations she's faced as a teen star and teen mom in a famous family.

During her time on the show, Jamie Lynn also talked about her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears, and the end of the singer's conservator ship, which was terminated in November. She explained that when the conservatorship was put into place in 2008, she was pregnant with her first child at 17 years old and focused on becoming a mom, and less on her sister's legal situation.

Jamie Lynn said she even tried to help the "Toxic" singer, 40, end the conservatorship, claiming, "I took no steps to be a part of it."

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," she said. "When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family — if it's gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?"

Jamie Lynn said she previously spoke with Britney's former legal team (Britney got a new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in July 2021), but told GMA the conversation "did not end well," but did not share further details.

"I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without — you know, she has to walk through the door," Jamie Lynn said.

Jamie Lynn told Chang she doesn't understand the rumors of their complicated relationship, insisting she has always been there for Britney.

"I love my sister," she said as she began to cry. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Speaking further about her teen pregnancy, Jamie Lynn recalled how isolated she felt.

"I look back and I think, 'Wow, how is this acceptable. Why are you here? Other than to shame me,'" Jamie Lynn said of the backlash she faced.

The actress says the "entire Spears" team was caught up in Britney's public relations that when it came to Jamie Lynn's pregnancy they had a "let's just get this over with" attitude. Jamie Lynn revealed to Chang that she was sent away to a "remote cabin" to avoid the news and had no phone or contact with the outside world for "weeks."

"I was a kid... it felt like I was really being alienated," Jamie Lynn said.

In November, PEOPLE shared an exclusive first-look at an excerpt from Jamie Lynn's memoir in which described the physical and mental struggles she faced in 2007 when she became pregnant with her daughter Maddie (with ex Casey Aldridge) at just 16 years old.

Jamie Lynn first announced the book in October, explaining that she started writing it shortly after Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017. (Jamie Lynn is also mom to daughter Ivey Joan, 3, with husband Jamie Watson.)

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," she wrote on Instagram. "I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," she continued. "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30-year-long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

While Jamie Lynn also announced at the time that she planned to give a portion of the proceeds from her new book to mental health organization and nonprofit This Is My Brave, the nonprofit later declined her donation publicly after fans of her sister Britney criticized her as being complicit in her conservatorship ordeal.

In the past, Britney, 40, has blamed her family, including her father Jamie, for conservatorship abuse. (Jamie, Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynne, have all denied wrongdoing.)

After the nonprofit declined her donation, a source told PEOPLE that the situation was "very upsetting" for Jamie Lynn, who has long been associated with her sister in both her career and her personal life.

"Jamie Lynn has suffered abuses in her life as well and that's what people aren't understanding — she has her own things she's gone through," the source said. "She can't help that she's Britney's little sister. Her life is only spoken about in relation to her family even though she has also been dealing with mental health issues for the better half of her life. This just reinforces the entire trauma — that her story doesn't matter."

The drama surrounding the book came at a pivotal time in Britney's conservatorship case. In September, dad Jamie was suspended as Britney's estate conservator, and then on Nov. 12, a judge terminated the conservatorship completely after 13 years.

Since gaining her freedom, Britney has unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Jamie Lynn is still following Britney as of Wednesday.

Throughout the final months of the conservatorship battle, rumors of a complicated relationship between the two sisters came to light when Britney called out Jamie Lynn on Instagram for performing her songs "to remixes" at an awards show.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!," Britney wrote in a July post.

Following the post, Jamie Lynn responded on her own page by preaching about peace in the caption of a mirror selfie.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram. She later deleted the words, leaving only the emojis, after Britney appeared to mock the initial caption in a subsequent post. "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," Britney wrote on a video of herself dancing. Britney later deleted the line.

Just one month before, however, Jamie Lynn appeared to offer her sister support after she gave an emotional speech during her court hearing.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have [a] zillion babies in the middle of nowhere," she said in a video on her Instagram Story at the time. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn then said she's "very proud" of Britney for speaking up and that she has always supported her and her happiness.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," she said, referring to #FreeBritney.

To end the video message, she said, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

Days later, she shared a statement on her Instagram Story asking people to stop sending "death threats" to her family.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," she wrote. "But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

At the time, Jamie Lynn's husband also shared his support for his sister-in-law.

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her," Watson, 39, told New York Post's Page Six. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"