Jamie Lynn Spears Will Open Up About Her Journey from Zoey 101 to Motherhood and Music in New Special: 'I'm Not Just a Teen Mom'

In 2008, Jamie Lynn Spears was the star of a hit Nickelodeon television show, following in her sister Britney Spears‘ footsteps when life threw her a curveball.

After getting pregnant with daughter Maddie at age 16, Spears retreated from Zoey 101 and the spotlight. Now, eight years later – and with success in the world of country music – Spears is headed back to television with a new TLC special called Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.

The one-hour show, airing on June 26, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Spears’ life.

“The child star who got pregnant – I mean a lot of horrible nasty things were said,” Spears says in an exclusive sneak peek of the special. “I look back now, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ ”

Recently married to Jamie Watson, Spears juggles parenting now-7-year-old Maddie and creating new music. In addition to performing her own tunes, Spears has even penned hits for other stars, including Jana Kramer‘s “I Got the Boy.”

The special will also document Spears’ performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville this past March, where her big sister and brother Bryan popped in to surprise her.

“I wanna do something that I’m gonna be proud of,” Spears says. “I’m not just a child star. I’m not just someone’s sister. And I’m not just a teen mom.”