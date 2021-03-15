Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary to Husband Jamie Watson with Silly Insta Post

"Even if we decided to get divorced tomorrow, 7 years is a pretty decent amount of time, so like... good for us," Spears wrote on her Instagram Story

Happy anniversary Jamie and Jamie!

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her 7-year anniversary with husband Jamie Watson on Sunday — and she shared a slideshow of silly photos and a matching caption.

"7 years of this bull s—👰🏼🤍🤵🏻," the 29-year-old wrote, along with their wedding date: "3•14•14."

Some of the photos in her carousel included pictures of the two posing with props in a photobooth, a paparazzi photo of Watson, now 38, pumping gas and a cute shot with her two children Maddie Briann, 12, with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey Joan, 2½, with Watson.

Left: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Center: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Right: Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Spears also shared some posts on his stories poking fun at her husband, jokingly calling him "creepy."

"He takes me out to fancy places," she wrote with a photo of the couple outside a grocery store.

"Even if we decided to get divorced tomorrow, 7 years is a pretty decent amount of time, so like... good for us," Spears wrote on her Instagram Story.

Over the weekend, Spears also posted several adorable photos with the couple's daughter.

On Valentine's Day, Spears also shared a tribute to her husband with several throwback photos.