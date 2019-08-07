Jamie Lynn Spears Asks Andy Cohen If She and Sister Britney Can Be on Watch What Happens Live

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready for her Bravo moment.

On Wednesday, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen shared a throwback photo with Britney Spears on Instagram.

“That time @sarahjessicaparker brought me backstage to meet @britneyspears! (I aged, she didn’t),” Cohen captioned the adorable post.

Shortly after, Jamie Lynn appeared in the comments, seemingly asking for an invite to appear on the show with her big sister, writing: “That time Me and B were on WWHL………” Cohen quickly responded with, “Spears girls on WWHL!”

There’s no word yet on whether the sisters will join Cohen, 51, in the Playhouse. But Jamie Lynn, 28, is a Bravo devotee, and Britney, 37, had a memorable encounter with the talk show host last year.

In July 2018, Britney performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Cohen joined her onstage during her song “Freakshow.” After leading a harness-clad Cohen around the stage on a leash (and spanking him!) Spears thanked her special guest — whom she appeared to not recognize.

“I think you all know who this is! Give it up for … him!” Spears told the crowd at the time.

The day after the concert, Cohen opened up about the viral moment on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

“First of all: Why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch! … I’m a mortal! And Britney is Britney,” Cohen said at the time. “I don’t [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don’t need to think that she would even really know who I am. … I mean it’s pretty funny, right?”

After the Instagram account Comments By Celebs reposted the concert video, fans immediately started theorizing that Britney didn’t know who he was, prompting Jamie Lynn to comment, “Looks I need to have a bravo binge with someone…. WE LOVE YOU ANDY COHEN.”