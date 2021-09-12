Jameson Rodgers Jokes About Premarital Fears Before Marrying Sarah Allison Turner: 'I'm Glad She Was There'

"I was scared that she was not going to show ... No, it was all good, it was awesome," the country star tells PEOPLE about the nuptials

The couple that jests together, stays together.

Jameson Rodgers joked about his premarital fears before tying the knot with country singer Sarah Allison Turner at Audacy's Stars and Strings concert in New York on Saturday. "I was scared that she was not going to show. I was scared that she was going to bail from the whole thing so I'm glad she was there," he shared exclusively to PEOPLE.

The 33-year-old also spoke seriously about his Sept. 5 wedding, adding, "No it was all good, it was awesome," and "I'm a lucky man."

Rodgers continued to joke about how eyes were focused on his bride, 29, instead of him, and how he had very little responsibilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at The Venue at Birchwood. "No one cared what I looked like that day, as long as I said, 'I do,' it was all good," he admitted.

The "Some Girls" singer also described how life is different as a newlywed. "It's been less than a week since I've been married and that day was a whirlwind, I guess it feels better to be married now," Rodgers explained. "She's my number one fan, that's why I married her, she's so supportive of my work and just always rooting me on, that's awesome."

Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner wedding Sarah Allison Turner and Jameson Rodgers | Credit: Allison Hammond Creative

He explained the significance of performing at the event benefitting 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that runs the federally designed September 11th National Day of Service. "Well first of all, it's an honor being here on the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Rodgers shared. "That day, we'll all never forget."

He also described how he felt about the prospect of performing with Darius Rucker and Zac Brown. "It's also an honor sharing the stage with so many talented people. You know what I mean?" said Rodgers. "Gosh, I've looked up to Darius and Zac and all these guys for so long. I'm honored to share the stage with them tonight."