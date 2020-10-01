The "Some Girls" singer surprised his longtime girlfriend at the iconic Bluebird Café, where they met nine years ago

Country Singers Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner Are Engaged: 'She Said YES!!'

Congratulations, lovebirds! (Or should we say bluebirds?)

Nine years after meeting at the iconic Bluebird Café, Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner were engaged at the Nashville landmark Wednesday evening, they announced on Instagram Thursday.

"I met @sarahallisonturner at the Bluebird 9 years ago. Took a few years for me to finally ask her out," the "Some Girls" singer wrote. "Last night I surprised her there and asked her if she’d marry me. She said YES!!"

The couple has been dating for five years. Earlier this year, Turner was set to open for Rodgers on his Grew Up in the Country Tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner shared a touching post of her own on Thursday, writing that she was "legitimately surprised" by seeing her now-fiancé on one knee. She recalled the moment they met.

"9 years ago, during my second month as a Nashvillian, I took a Pitch to Publisher workshop held at the @bluebirdcafetn where I met a lot of great songwriters including a guy named Jameson Rodgers," she captioned the same photos. "We swapped info and decided 'we should write sometime.'"

"5 years ago, after years of writing songs together, we looked at each other one night and decided maybe we were more than just friends," she continued. "Last night I walked into the Bluebird Cafe thinking I was being interviewed for a songwriting documentary and found that same guy down on one knee asking me the question I've always known the answer to, 'yes.'"

In July, Rodgers shared a photo alongside his then-girlfriend before attending a wedding. "Hottest wedding date ever!!" he captioned the photo.

"We should hang out sometime," Turner jokingly commented.

The country newcomer has already made an impact on Nashville, having collaborated with superstar Luke Combs on standout track "Cold Beer Calling My Name" earlier this year.

Rodgers moved from Batesville, Mississippi, just a few months before he met Turner after deciding to pursue country music instead of baseball, which he played in college.

"I literally did not know one person in Nashville when I moved there," he told Sounds Like Nashville last year. "But we were only four hours from home, which helped. I would go back home pretty much every other weekend to keep from getting homesick."