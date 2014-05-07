In honor of their second wedding anniversary, look back on the couple's five sweetest red carpet moments

Jake Owen and wife Lacey celebrate their second wedding anniversary Wednesday, and while much has changed since they said their “I dos” (the arrival of baby Pearl, for one!), the two still manage to make us say “awww” every time we seem them on the red carpet.

The singer – who brings his family on the road with him – recently told PEOPLE Country, “You can chase the dream all you want, you can make as much money as you want, but if you don’t have anyone to share it with, you’re not quite as far along as you thought.”

So with that, we give you our five favorite Jake and Lacey moments:

With Pearl on the way, Owen couldn’t contain his excitement holding tight to Lacey’s belly at the 2012 CMA Awards. Pearl made her grand entrance three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 2012.

Shortly before celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Owen doted on his blushing wife at the 2013 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Lacey plays the role of proud wife well, though we suspect there wasn’t any acting here as Owen took home two awards for his hit songs “The One That Got Away” and “Alone with You” at the 2013 BMI Awards.

Walking the red carpet at the 2013 CMA Awards in glamorous fashion, the lovebirds took every opportunity for little kisses, but Lacey made sure the bright red lipstick stayed on her lips.

Jake may be the star on the stage, but the singer made it clear that Lacey is the star in his life at the 2014 ACM Awards.