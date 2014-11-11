Get to know the star a bit better in this revealing interview

How well do you know Jake Owen? He loves having his feet in the sand, wakeboarding and fathering his adorable 23-month-old daughter Pearl – every fan knows that!

But play the classic get-to-know-you game Two Truths and a Lie with the “Beachin'” singer and you might just get to know him a little better:

Two of the below statements are true, one isn’t. Can you guess the lie?

A) He’s an avid fisherman.

B) If he wasn’t a singer, he’d be an interior decorator.

C) He’s a mama’s boy.

A) He’s an avid fisherman – True!

“Fishing is my main hobby. I love to go fishing! I go down to the Bahamas as much as I can and go fishing for dolphin fish and wahoo, and I love to go lobstering and dive around.”

B) If he wasn’t a singer, he’d be an interior designer – False!

“I’d be a photographer. I bring my camera with me everywhere I go and I’m always taking pictures of my friends and family in the different places where we are! I’m planning to make a photo book in the near future to publish. I was into photography long before Pearl came along, but it’s been nice to be able to document my little girl’s life. I have pictures of her basically every day she’s been alive.”

C) He’s a mama’s boy – True!

“I’m totally a mama’s boy. I love my mom. I love my dad as well, of course. I’ve always been really close to my mom and I’m proud of that. I think it takes a real man to say that he’s a mama’s boy. My mom taught me a lot growing up and she’s a big part of my creativity. She’s a really creative woman and a great artist – she can draw and paint really well. And she can make anything! She’s an artist with a sewing machine too. I’ve always just appreciated that about my mom. She’s just so creative and caring and I’m a lot like her.”

