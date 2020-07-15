Jake Owen Debuts Sweet New 'Made for You' Music Video Starring His Girlfriend and Two Daughters

Jake Owen tells PEOPLE he wanted to show "love of all different types and representations" in his new "Made for You" music video

Jake Owen is showing off the loves of his life.

In the new music video for his romantic single "Made for You," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the country singer, 38, stars alongside his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, their daughter Paris Hartley, 15 months, and his daughter, Olive Pearl (who goes by her middle name, Pearl), 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

Throughout the video, the four can be seen enjoying time together at home in their kitchen and doing fun outdoor activities by a lake. At one point, Pearl sweetly bends down and grabs her little sister's hands as she tries to walk.

"Pearl is an amazing big sister," Owen tells PEOPLE. "Paris is just in awe of everything Pearl does. It's so fun to see her be so excited and react to her."

Along with featuring his own family, Owen showcases the loved ones of his fans, who were asked to send in video submissions last month. As the opening sequence of the video explains, "This is a song about love. Love for people and moments in our lives. You all shared examples of those moments in your life and some of them are in this video…"

"I was looking for love of all different types and representations," Owen says. "There were so many submissions [so it was] hard to choose."

"As a performer, just getting to perform my songs to a live audience every night on the road, you really see how every song starts out with a story from how it's written at first, but it evolves ... and becomes a different story with a different meaning to each of those people in the audience listening to it/singing it back to you," he continues. "It means something different to each person but still resonates with them in some way, and we wanted to represent that. We wanted to feel like people saw themselves in the story, because when they adopt it to their own narrative, it becomes part of their story in their lives too."

At the end of the clip, Owen and Hartlein, 35, are shown slow dancing at an empty bar, Nashville's famous Tootsie's. While self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, Owen says he and Hartlein have been taking advantage of the extra time together by going on "lots of walks."

"We walk the property with the girls and pick up a lot of arrowheads, which are all along the land from years ago," he says. "It's our daily thing, and it's amazing to be outside and disconnect like that on a daily basis."

Last month, Owen opened up on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast about life at home under lockdown, saying that the benefit has been more family time.

"I can't tell you how much this last month … being home every day and the simple things of watching my little girl, as a 1-year-old, crack up laughing in the morning while we're feeding her a bottle," he said. "Usually I'd be calling her from wherever, from a bus, a parking lot … it's been a really big blessing."

He also said self-isolation has been great for his creativity and that he's been writing songs "like every day."

The singer's sixth studio album, Greetings from … Jake, was released last year. He was next set to join Lady A on their 2020 Ocean Tour, which was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

With this break from tour life, Owen said he no long feels like "a caged animal."

"I almost feel sometimes on the road like I'm a circus animal that's in a cage that, come showtime, they open up the cage, and you go out into the arena and you go do your little thing and then all of a sudden they're like 'Okay!' … and the tour manager walks his animal back to the cage and they shut the door and then they roll you to the next city and you get out and do it again," he said.