Back to the Beach with Jake Owen: Inside the Country Star's Hometown Charity Weekend Event

Jake Owen celebrated his 9th annual hometown charity event this weekend in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. In addition to a sold out concert event featuring performances by Jake, Jimmy Buffett, Chase Rice, Matt Stell, Larry Fleet and world renowned songwriters Craig Wiseman, Scotty Emerick and more, the weekend also included a kickball tournament, golf outing, silent auction and fishing tournament.
“The entire weekend is really such a community effort. All of Vero Beach shows up in such a great way to support a good cause,” Owen tells PEOPLE. “So many people donate their time and local vendors, like Monti (of Monti’s Flower Market in Vero Beach) work so hard to making this a really unique and beautiful event for everyone.”
(Monti’s provided the flower/table arrangements for the Nov. 2 concert event.)
“Pearl is growing up so fast. I love having her out and seeing how the community comes together each year,” Owen says of his 6-year-old daughter.
Younger daughter Paris, 5 months, “was too young to come this year but I can’t wait to have her join,” says Owen.
“My twin brother Jarrod, mom and dad are all a huge part of the weekend,” the singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE.
“We’ve raised over $1.6 million to date for local charities with the Jake Owen Foundation, with all benefiting charities sharing the common thread of helping people, in the places they call home. It was important to us to have a nationally active charitable organization, with a local approach. It really is about having a homemade approach,” Owen explains.
“Homemade” is also the musician’s current single, with the music video based on his grandparents true love story in the 1940s.
“I can’t believe Jimmy Buffett was gracious enough to come out and perform for this year’s event, but he did!” Owen told PEOPLE.
Adds Owen, “It was unreal sharing the stage with him in my hometown.”
“My buddies Larry Fleet, Chase Rice and Larry Fleet all joined in this year for a songwriting round showing off some of the songs they’ve written for themselves or others,” Owen says. (A second performance round included Craig Wiseman, Jake and Scotty Emerick.)