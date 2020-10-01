Go BTS of Jake Owen's CMA Award-Nominated 'Homemade' Video — Inspired by His Grandparents' Love Story
The country star was recently nominated for his first CMA Award for video of the year for his No. 1 song "Homemade." The clip is based on the true-life love story of Owen's war hero Grandaddy and Nanny, who have been married over 70 years. Originally from Kentucky, Owen's grandfather saw his grandmother on a porch at a house in the distance and had an initial love at first sight moment. Owen plays his own grandfather in the music video, which you can watch here
My grandaddy — Bryan Yancey Owen — was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and was inducted into the US Army while still in college in June of 1942. He met my Nanny before the war, but they were separated when he left for several assignments and when he served overseas.
My grandfather first saw my grandmother in Munfordville, Kentucky, walking down the street ... it was a love at first sight situation. He took a picture of the house with the porch that she went into on his old camera. Here we tried to recreate the house and the feel of them meeting that first day he saw her in the video for "Homemade," which is based on their true-life love story.
One of my grandfather's proudest achievements was marrying his wife, Jean, whom he met before the war and married upon his return. They have been happily married now for more than 70 years.
We wanted to recreate the small town elements that felt like the town my grandparents met in for this video, with as many details as possible. This was one of the first scenes we filmed. Here, we aimed to recreate the scene when my grandfather was hitchhiking with his buddy in college, and got dropped in the small town where he saw my grandmother for the first time.
These were two of my favorite scenes to film. It was an honor to create something that paid homage to them. My grandfather is a real life war hero — someone who humbly served his country, but who is incredibly proud of making a life and building a family with the woman he loved — my Nanny Jean. At 97, he remains completely committed to her until this day, and it was the best feeling to be able to show them this video.
Because of their love story my dad was born, and without this love story my dad, and I wouldn't be here. Next thing you know, their grandson is remaking a video of their beautiful love story 70 years later…
Sharing this video became even sweeter when we found out the video was nominated for a CMA video of the year award. It's such a tribute to the people they are and those who they inspire (like me and my brother Jarrod, pictured here).
It's my first CMA nomination and I can't believe I get the incredible opportunity to share that moment with them. It's all because of their love story!