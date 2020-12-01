Jake Owen Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Erica Hartlein: See the Ring!

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Paris Hartley, last April

Wedding bells are ringing for Jake Owen and longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein!

The country star, who shares daughter Paris Hartley, 19 months, with Hartlein, popped the question Monday night, PEOPLE has learned.

After proposing to his girlfriend of three years, the "Down to the Honkytonk" singer shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story.

The 39-year-old posted a sweet selfie with his now-fiancée and their little girl featuring Hartlein showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

In the snap, both Owen and Hartlein, 35, are seen flashing big smiles as Paris looks sweetly at the camera while sporting a pom-pom winter hat.

Owen also included a hilarious picture of his dirt-stained jeans after he got down on one knee to propose.

"Dat durrrrty knee," he captioned the photo.

Owen and Hartlein first starting dating in 2017 after he met her while furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware, where she was then working as an interior designer, he shared on the All Our Favorite People podcast last year.

"It was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like 'Wow, she's got a lot going for her. She's confident,'" he recalled.

“But I never actually ever said anything to her about it – it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that," he shared, adding that he asked her to "get a beer" after she helped him in the store one day.

In April 2019, Owen and Hartlein welcomed their first child together. The country singer is also a father to 8-year-old Olive Pearl (who goes by her middle name, Pearl) — from his previous marriage to Lacey Buchanan.

Owen first revealed his baby news during an appearance on ABC’s I’m Coming Home special, which aired on Thanksgiving 2018.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," Owen told his parents and fraternal twin brother Jarrod while they lounged by the pool. "[We] haven’t told anyone, but Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

Owen recently showed off the loves of his life in the music video for his romantic single "Made for You," which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE in July.

Throughout the video, Owen, Hartlein, Paris and Pearl can be seen enjoying time together at home in their kitchen and doing fun outdoor activities by a lake.

At one point, Pearl sweetly bends down and grabs her little sister's hands as she tries to walk.

At the end of the clip, Owen and Hartlein are shown slow-dancing at an empty bar — Nashville's famous Tootsie's.

In June, Owen opened up on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast about life at home under lockdown, saying that the benefit has been more family time.