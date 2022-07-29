The country singer said he quit alcohol 10 months ago after he "embarrassed" himself following a night of drinking

Jake Owen Celebrates 316 Days of Sobriety: 'Trying to Be the Best Version of Myself'

Jake Owen poses backstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Country singer Jake Owen is celebrating 10 months of sobriety and hoping his candor on the topic can inspire others to make similar changes.

The "1x1" singer, 40, marked 316 days without consuming alcohol on Friday in an Instagram post that recalled the difficult day that moved him to stop drinking.

"317 days ago I embarrassed myself after drinking too much alcohol one night. It wasn't the first time either," Owen wrote on Instagram. "The next day I told myself, 'never again.' I am better than that, and the people I love the most deserve better. My family, my little girls, and my friends."

Owen is the father of daughter Pearl, 9, with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan, and 3-year-old Paris with fiancée Erica Hartlein.

The singer explained that he wanted to share his personal experience with sobriety in case it was able to inspire others going through a similar situation.

"Just wanted to share my journey in case anyone woke up this morning and wants to make a change. None of us are perfect.. I'm just trying to be the best version of myself these days," Owen wrote. "Have a great weekend 🤙🏽Happy Friday."

Owen and Hartlein were engaged in December 2020 after three years of dating. The pair met while Owen was furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware, where Hartlein worked as an interior designer, he shared on the All Our Favorite People podcast last year.

"It was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like 'Wow, she's got a lot going for her. She's confident,'" he recalled.

"But I never actually ever said anything to her about it — it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that," he said, adding that he asked her to "get a beer" after she helped him in the store one day.

In April, their daughter Pearl spent her second birthday at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville after she suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction related to her eczema. The musician wrote in an Instagram post that he "never imagined" she would spend her birthday that way.

"Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her," Owen wrote. "She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y'all out there have shown to us."