"I have always wanted to write a Christmas song, and seeing it finally come to pass is something so special to me," Jake Hoot tells PEOPLE exclusively of the new collaboration

The Voice's Jake Hoot Teams Up with The Tenors for Holiday Song 'When Christmas Has Come and Gone'

Jake Hoot and The Tenors are ready for the holiday season!

The winner of The Voice's season 17 and the Canadian supergroup — composed of members Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters and Clifton Murray — released their new Christmas-themed single, "When Christmas Has Come and Gone," which PEOPLE can exclusively unveil.

An emotional ballad, the 4-and-a-half minute-long song finds the trio and Hoot singing about what makes the holiday season so special.

"It's the joy of children's faces, knowing they believe / It's a gathering around the table with our family / Sharing all the memories of our loved ones who have gone / These are the gifts that still live on, when Christmas has come and gone," they sing on the track.

Jake Hoot, The Tenors Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty;

"I am so proud of this one. I have always wanted to write a Christmas song, and seeing it finally come to pass is something so special to me," Hoot, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively on the new track.

"Christmas is my favorite time of year, for so many reasons. I love the magic that fills the crisp winter air. The smell of hot chocolate and cinnamon rolls, celebrating the birth of Jesus, having the family all home and the memories we get to make together," he adds. "... I love the tradition of it all, and I feel that this song encompasses so many of the important things of what makes Christmas, Christmas."

Hoot says that it was also "so special getting to not only write this song with my family, Marty Goetz, but also with some of my dear friends, The Tenors."

Getting to collaborate with them, Hoot notes, "is nothing short of a dream come true!" He adds: "I hope anyone and everyone who hears this song will not only get in the spirit of the season but that it will also bring back so many memories of loved ones and cherished times!"

The Tenors echoed Hoot's sentiments and tell PEOPLE they have been fans of his "as a performer and as a person ever since he performed our arrangement of 'Wintersong' with Kelly Clarkson on The Voice."

"Then, when he asked us to collaborate on his first Christmas single, we were very humbled and excited to see what we could write together," the group continues. "This song has a very honest and important message. It comes out of a time of deep reflection, for all of us, on what's truly important in life."

Adds The Tenors: "Also, for those who struggle with loss at this time of year, we hope this song can be a source of comfort and healing."