Inside Jake Flint and Wife Brenda's Touching Romance After Country Singer's Sudden Post-Wedding Death

Brenda Flint (née Wilson) should be enjoying her first week as a wife, but after the tragic death of her new husband Jake Flint, she is instead publicly sharing how profoundly the loss has impacted her.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," Brenda wrote via Facebook on Nov. 29, just two days after the pair exchanged vows.

"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," she added.

Jake Flint and Brenda Wilson. Brenda Flint/Facebook

Brenda, 38, wed Flint, a country music singer and Oklahoma native, at a "remote homestead between Claremore and Owasso," on Nov. 26, according to The Oklahoman. They previously dated for over two years.

Jake Flint and Brenda Wilson. Jake Flint/Instagram

Mike Hosty, a fellow musician who played at the couple's wedding, told the publication that by Sunday morning, word had already spread that Jake had died in his sleep.

"My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here," Brenda concluded in her Facebook post.

Jake Flint. facebook

Brenda's Facebook page also features numerous photos of the couple, who first met in 2020 when Jake played a gig where Brenda was working. The two appeared to share a love of dogs, with Brenda also posting photos after seeing Willie Nelson, who she seems to be a fan of, in concert.

Other snaps include Jake performing with his guitar, and the couple showing off their meals on dinner dates together.

In celebration of two years of dating, Brenda shared a video of Jake singing in their living room on Aug. 10 and wrote in the caption, "You babe. You're my bestest friend. 2 years of love and lots of laughter, a lifetime left to go. Happy anniversary, my love."

Alongside a photo of Jake posted on April 1, Brenda wrote, "As most of you know, this handsome fella has recently been forced to take an unfortunate, but medically necessary, hiatus from doing what he loves most, and has had to cancel more shows than he probably ever has in his entire career. But did he let that get him down? Hell no!"

She continued at the time, "While most of us would be wallowing in self pity, he simply switches gears, continuing to make our home a home by clearing and tilling us a beautiful garden, and doing the same for countless others who are unable to do so themselves."

"He never stops the grind, never gives up or feels sorry for himself, and does it all with a selfless, loving heart," concluded her post. "We should all be more like Ole Jacob Flint."

Jake's cause of death has yet to be determined. His publicist, Clif Doyle, shared a statement from the Flint family via Facebook on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting," the statement read.

"Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we're grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs," concluded the note.

The couple first shared news of their engagement in January, with Jake captioning a selfie of the duo on Instagram, "So. We did a thing. Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y'all at Cain's ballroom in a few months."