Ingrid Andress Says She Feels Like a 'Boss Queen' When She Performs a Concert While on Her Period

Ingrid Andress is getting real about what makes her feel empowered for a performance.

At Audacy's Leading Ladies concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, the "Lady Like" singer-songwriter opened up to PEOPLE about feeling like a "boss queen" when she performs during that time of the month.

"To be honest, [I feel most empowered] when I start my period and still have to play," said Andress, 31. "That's really hard to do, and most male artists don't have to deal with that, but it feels like I'm a boss queen when I can go out on stage and own it while bleeding."

The country star has a tight-knit relationship with her fans, so she'll often be transparent with audiences about when she's on her period, hoping it'll form a more intimate and relatable connection.

"I mean, I'll suss out the crowd. If I'm like, 'Ooh, I don't think these people are ready,' then I won't. But sometimes I'll just post about it on my Instagram, like, 'That was an interesting show for obvious reasons,'" Andress explained. "It's a painful process, but to me it's the most rewarding because it reminds me of how powerful we are that we can still do badass s--- when we're bleeding profusely."

Next month, she'll endure the experience while on tour with Walker Hayes and BRELAND. Along the way, she's hoping the "Fancy Like" performer will teach her some TikTok dances.

"I am still trying so desperately hard to keep up with that. I'm a singer and not a dancer. I wish I was Beyoncé every day of my life, but I'm not," said Andress, noting that she's also looking forward to connecting with Hayes over their commonalities. "He is just such a kind person and loves his family, and I love my family, so I love being around people who appreciate that aspect of their lives."