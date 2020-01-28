Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and More Will Headline iHeartCountry Festival 2020

The country stars will hit the stage on May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

By Tomás Mier
January 28, 2020 08:45 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Country fans, get ready!

The iHeartCountry Festival is back in Austin this year, featuring a star-studded lineup of Nashville’s finest artists. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and more will be hitting the big stage on May 2.

Also joining the lineup are Jon Pardi (who performed in 2018), Chase Rice, Bentley’s Hot Country Knights and Bobby Bones, who also headlined last year. This year’s festival will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHeartCountry Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in Country music,” said Rod Phillips, EVPP of iHeartCountry in a press release.

Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown
Michael Loccisano/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

RELATED ARTICLE: Has Dustin Lynch Finally Met His ‘Good Girl’? PEOPLE Puts Him to the Ultimate Test!

This is Bentley’s third time hitting the stage. The 44-year-old hit the stage last in 2017 and joined Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and others in 2015. Lady Antebellum, Bentley and Kelsea Ballerini all performed in 2017.

The show will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s country stations and online on LiveXLive.

Last year, artists such as McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Little Big Town hit the stage.

Also last year, Dancing with the Stars finalist Lauren Alaina performed a cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” with Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. CT at TexasBoxOffice.com.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.