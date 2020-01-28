Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and More Will Headline iHeartCountry Festival 2020

Country fans, get ready!

The iHeartCountry Festival is back in Austin this year, featuring a star-studded lineup of Nashville’s finest artists. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and more will be hitting the big stage on May 2.

Also joining the lineup are Jon Pardi (who performed in 2018), Chase Rice, Bentley’s Hot Country Knights and Bobby Bones, who also headlined last year. This year’s festival will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHeartCountry Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in Country music,” said Rod Phillips, EVPP of iHeartCountry in a press release.

This is Bentley’s third time hitting the stage. The 44-year-old hit the stage last in 2017 and joined Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and others in 2015. Lady Antebellum, Bentley and Kelsea Ballerini all performed in 2017.

The show will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s country stations and online on LiveXLive.

Last year, artists such as McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Little Big Town hit the stage.

Also last year, Dancing with the Stars finalist Lauren Alaina performed a cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” with Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. CT at TexasBoxOffice.com.