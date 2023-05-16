Go Inside PEOPLE's 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Photo Booth! All the Photos from Luke to Carly to Sam (Exclusive)

Celebrating 10 years, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One was held May 13 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The event was broadcast live in local markets and on iHeartRadio.com — check out PEOPLE's exclusive photos below!

By
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on May 16, 2023 07:15 PM
01 of 15

All Together Now

I Heart Country Group Shot
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
02 of 15

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
03 of 15

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
04 of 15

TJ and John of Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
05 of 15

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
06 of 15

Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
07 of 15

Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
08 of 15

Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
09 of 15

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
10 of 15

Justin Moore

Justin Moore
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
11 of 15

Granger Smith

Granger Smith
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
12 of 15

Cooper Alan

Cooper Alan
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
13 of 15

Amy Brown

Amy Brown
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
14 of 15

Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
15 of 15

Anne Hudson

Anne Hudson
Wendy George for iHeartRadio
