Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Lead Lineup for 2022 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin

The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival will return on Saturday, May 7, at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas

The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival is gearing up to be one of the year's most star-studded events!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bobby Bones will host the event, which marks the ninth year of the iHeartCountry Festival, and all artists will perform live at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

"Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year," said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first-time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery Credit: Getty (2); Shutterstock

Capital One Cardholders will have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours from Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, February 4, at 1 p.m. ET.

Capital One Cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival, which will feature "an intimate performance" by Rhett.

The iHeartCountry Festival will also broadcast across iHeartMedia's Country Music radio stations across the nation.

RELATED VIDEO: Dolly Parton on Creating Hope & Giving Back: "Believe in Something Bigger Than Yourself"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.