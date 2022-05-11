Cody Johnson! Carrie Underwood! Thomas Rhett! See the iHeartCountry Festival's 2022 Group Photo
The iHeartCountry Festival was back in town — and in a new location — for their 2022 event in Austin.
Presented by Capital One, the lineup featured everyone from Cody Johnson to Maren Morris to Thomas Rhett to Carrie Underwood — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their group portrait.
Performers Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch and host Bobby Bones also posed for the photo, taken Saturday at the Moody Center.
This year's festival also featured sets from the Zac Brown Band, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones and Conner Smith, along with a surprise appearance from Dierks Bentley.
Hosted by Bobby Bones Show star Bobby Bones, the star-studded event exclusively streamed globally for fans on eMusic Live while country music radio stations broadcasted the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.
