Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and More to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival in Austin
Lee Brice, Little Big Town and Chase Rice are also set to perform at the Bobby Bones-hosted concert in Texas
Get your cowboy hats ready!
The iHeartCountry Music Festival is back in Austin, Texas this October with a stellar lineup that includes Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and Little Big Town, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.
Among those set to hit the stage at Frank Erwin Center on Oct. 30 are Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell. Bobby Bones — who tied the knot with now-wife Caitlin Parker over the weekend — is set to host the concert, which will be streamed live on LiveXLive and across 150 country stations nationwide.
"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music's most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," said Rod Phillips, iHeartCountry's vice president of programming, in a press release. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, July 30 with Capital One cardholders having access to a pre-sale starting July 27.
Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID pandemic and was set to feature the likes of Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.
In 2019, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs were among the performers to hit the stage and take photos at PEOPLE's photo booth.
"It's a surreal experience to be here and be an artist on the same roster as the people that you've always looked up to," Caylee Hammack said then. "Being able to see my name on the same piece of paper with Tim McGraw — kill me. It's unreal. I feel like I'm in a dream."
