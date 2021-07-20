Lee Brice, Little Big Town and Chase Rice are also set to perform at the Bobby Bones-hosted concert in Texas

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and More to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival in Austin

Get your cowboy hats ready!

The iHeartCountry Music Festival is back in Austin, Texas this October with a stellar lineup that includes Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and Little Big Town, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music's most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," said Rod Phillips, iHeartCountry's vice president of programming, in a press release. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, July 30 with Capital One cardholders having access to a pre-sale starting July 27.

In 2019, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs were among the performers to hit the stage and take photos at PEOPLE's photo booth.