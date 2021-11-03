The eighth annual event was held Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

Nashville Heads to Austin! See the iHeartCountry Festival's Star-Studded 2021 Group Photo

Nashville came to Austin, Texas again this year, as the iHeartCountry Festival was back in town for 2021.

Presented by Capital One, the lineup featured everyone from Little Big Town and Carly Pearce to Jake Owen and Cole Swindell — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their group portrait.

Performers Lee Brice, Chase Rice, Walker Hayes and Eddie Garcia and Bobby Bones from The Raging Idiots also posed for the photo, taken Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.

This year's festival also featured sets from Blake Shelton and Toby Keith, along with a surprise appearance from George Strait.