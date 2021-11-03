Nashville Heads to Austin! See the iHeartCountry Festival's Star-Studded 2021 Group Photo
The eighth annual event was held Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
Nashville came to Austin, Texas again this year, as the iHeartCountry Festival was back in town for 2021.
Presented by Capital One, the lineup featured everyone from Little Big Town and Carly Pearce to Jake Owen and Cole Swindell — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their group portrait.
Performers Lee Brice, Chase Rice, Walker Hayes and Eddie Garcia and Bobby Bones from The Raging Idiots also posed for the photo, taken Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.
This year's festival also featured sets from Blake Shelton and Toby Keith, along with a surprise appearance from George Strait.
Hosted by Bobby Bones Show star Bobby Bones, the star-studded event exclusively streamed globally for fans on livexlive.com while country music radio stations broadcasted the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.