Nashville Takes Austin! See the iHeartCountry Festival's Star-Studded 2019 Group Photo

The sixth annual iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One was held Saturday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

By
Sarah Michaud
May 06, 2019 12:25 PM

For the sixth year in a row, the iHeartCountry Festival came to Austin, Texas for a fun-filled weekend.

Presented by Capital One and hosted by Bobby Bones, the lineup featured everyone from Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line to Little Big Town and Dan + Shay — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their group portrait (sans Tim!).

Additional artists in attendance for the photo were Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, LOCASH, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots.

The iHeartCountry Festival 2019 group portrait
Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Standout moments from the event’s daytime village and evening performances included a guitar pull with Alaina, Townes and Hammack that ended in a cover of Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and one of Little Big Town’s first performances of new song “The Daughters.”

“We’ve only sung it a couple of times,” the group’s Karen Fairchild told the crowd. “This is a song for all the little girls out there and all the good men in the house that are raising up or caring for the daughters.”

Birthday boy McGraw, who turned 52 earlier in the week, brought the festival to a close with an epic set featuring all his hits as well as new single “Thought About You.”

For every ticket sold, iHeartMedia donated $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. iHeartMedia broadcasted the iHeartCountry Festival live and at iHeartRadio.com and the event livestreamed exclusively on LiveXLive.

