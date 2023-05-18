HunterGirl Reveals Her 'True Love' in 'Lonely Outta You' Music Video — Watch! (Exclusive)

HunterGirl is embracing true love.

The season 20 American Idol runner-up got candid about love and romance in a conversation with PEOPLE about her latest music video for the single "Lonely Outta You."

"I originally had the idea for 'Lonely Outta You' while I was filming my season of American Idol," the singer explained to PEOPLE. "I had to talk about our story and how we were feeling, and that can be scary, especially on TV. A few of the guys asked me how I was so open, and that conversation made me realize how often guys don't feel comfortable talking about the way they feel. Maybe if we all shared a little more, other people might not feel so lonely."

HunterGirl.

The music video showcases the singer being pursued by a man with chocolates, balloons, rose petals, and a hilarious spoof of John Cusack's iconic boombox scene from the 1989 romantic comedy, Say Anything.

"I'm pretty goofy all the time, and I definitely wanted to do a video that showed my personality," she explained. "My costar was such a good sport, and we were laughing the entire time. There are so many songs where guys talk about a lonely girl, but I haven't heard too many where a girl talks about a lonely guy, so I kind of wanted to flip the script. The leaf blower scene was hilarious. I think the poor guy swallowed a few of the rose petals."

While the end of the video reveals her "true love" is an adorable puppy, she says she is proud to have approached the topic of love from a different perspective.

HunterGirl.

"The first line in the song is your 'You don't talk about your feelings, but that don't mean they don't hold no weight,' and that's kind of what started it all," she told PEOPLE. "I think everyone hopes that someone is going to come along and love them where they are at and do whatever someone else didn't do in the past."

The Tennessee native began performing when she was three and writing songs when she was 9. In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, she shared that starting in music at a young age motivates her to continue to make music.

"This has been my dream since I was a little girl; I always think about all the shows that I played when nobody was listening," she explained. "I remember those days singing my original songs, and everybody was just talking over me. You're just praying somebody walks in and sees you."