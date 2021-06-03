How Jana Kramer Taps into Her Strength During 'Hard Days': 'It's Okay to Feel All the Feels'

Jana Kramer is finding her strength despite her recently shifted family dynamic.

The Soccer Mom Madam star, 37, tells PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke her secret to getting out of "hard days" on Thursday's episode.

"Being my true, own motivational speaker for myself even when there's hard days," she shares.

Kramer also stresses the importance of mental health.

"The mind is so important and it's easy to stay in a depressed state but I tell myself today is going to be a great day and just being my own personal motivator… it's going to motivate my kids around me, it's going to motivate my friends around me. That's been really, really big for me," the mom of daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, says on PEOPLE in 10.

Despite doing her best to remain positive, the country singer reveals that she's also learned to have patience with herself when she is down.

"It's okay to have bad days, it's okay to celebrate and laugh and dance and feel all the feels because that's how you're going to get healthier and stronger on the other side," Kramer shares.

Kramer is also making sure to extend her positivity to her children – whom she shares with her estranged husband Mike Caussin – as they are adjusting to a new family dynamic.

"I want to encourage them and I want to have really fun moments. I can be supportive and positive and loving and just being there rock, just being able to be that that force for them of positivity and love and nurture them is what I'm so excited about," she says on PEOPLE in 10 of motherhood.

Kramer and her children are in the process of starting traditions, she shares.

"A new thing that we've done is after every dinner we go for a walk. And we talk about the day and Jolie kind of tells me her highs and lows and then Jace repeats Jolie," she says with a laugh. "Just being able to start traditions is really cool, and then their ages are just so fun right now so being able to be in that imaginative space of them is awesome too."

The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin, 34, are currently going through the divorce process. Kramer filed to end their marriage in April and since then she's discussed the mental toll it's taken on her.

At the time, she announced the couple's split in an emotional post on social media and telling her followers that "it's time" after six years of marriage.