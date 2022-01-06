Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded, Nearly Month-Long Lineup of Performances

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and George Strait are among the stars who will take the stage in Houston from Feb. 28 to March 20

Country music's biggest and brightest stars are helping the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo come back with a bang after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

The annual event has announced a star-studded lineup for its 90th anniversary, including stars like Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Gwen Stefani, George Strait, Ricky Martin and Chris Stapleton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Things will kick off on Feb. 28 with Cody Johnson, and after him, artists like Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, for KING & COUNTRY, Martin, Jon Pardi, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Bryan, Morris, Kane Brown, Journey, Bun B, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Stefani, Khalid, Stapleton, Marshmello and Brad Paisley will all take the stage on subsequent days.

Strait will then close out the event with a concert on March 20 featuring special guest Ashley McBryde.

RELATED VIDEO: Caroline Bryan Says She's 'Not Worried' About Luke's 'Ass-Shaking': It's 'Made Us a Lot of Money'

Despite a 403 percent uptick in reported COVID cases in Texas over the last two weeks, according to The New York Times, the Houston Rodeo will not have any COVID-specific guidelines in place, such as mask, testing or vaccination requirements.

"Masks, a negative COVID-19 test and/or proof of vaccination are not required to attend our event, however, we encourage all guests to follow the CDC's health and safety guidelines, whether that's getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wearing a face covering," the event's website states. "We continue to work closely with medical experts and local health officials to ensure we're following proper guidance from local, state, and national health authorities. All protocols will align with current government mandates applicable to our event."

Chris Boleman, president of RODEOHOUSTON, told KRIV that things will carry on scheduled as "normal," and that event organizers will "continue to follow guidance from the CDC."

"I really don't have those concerns," Boleman said. "We're in a far different place than we were two years ago. We have vaccines, a lot of treatments. We know what we can do to work with COVID in today's world."

The CDC currently says that people, in general, do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings, but should consider wearing one in crowded situations, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated. The agency also advises choosing to attend events that take place outside with enough space to stand six feet apart from others.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo "promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community," according to its website.

The website also states that it has donated more than $550 million to Texas youth since 1932.

Tickets for this year's performances go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.

The full concert lineup is as follows:

Feb. 28 — Cody Johnson

March 1 — Keith Urban

March 2 — Tim McGraw

March 3 — for KING & COUNTRY

March 4 — Ricky Martin

March 5 — Jon Pardi

March 6 — Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7 — Luke Bryan

March 8 — Maren Morris

March 9 — Kane Brown

March 10 — Journey

March 11 — Bun B's H-Town Takeover

March 12 — Parker McCollum

March 13 — Dierks Bentley

March 14 — Sam Hunt

March 15 — Gwen Stefani

March 16 — Khalid

March 17 — Chris Stapleton

March 18 — Marshmello

March 19 — Brad Paisley