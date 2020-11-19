Honey County on Shooting Music Video for 'Cry Wolf' at Joshua Tree National Park: 'Our Dream Spot!'

The duo also revealed that their costume designer's husky played the part of the wolf in the video

You won't see Honey County crying wolf!

On Tuesday, the female country duo released a new music video for their latest single, "Cry Wolf," and opened up to PEOPLE about filming at their "dream location" in Joshua Tree National Park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When we approached our director, Jay Diaz, about the idea of filming a music video in the middle of COVID, we knew it was going to be a bit of a challenge," Dani Rose tells PEOPLE.

"We wanted to give a visual to pair with the concept of a girls' trip or writers retreat in a remote location, that would inspire creative ideas and ultimately form the song 'Cry Wolf,'" she explains. "Our dream spot was Joshua Tree, and after discussing the concept with our team the stars really aligned!"

In the music video, Rose and her counterpart, Sofie Lynn, escape to their retreat, which happened to be their costume designer Maranda Nichols Persico's "beautiful" ranch in Yucca Valley called "Wild Wolf Ranch."

Image zoom Credit: Jade Lorna

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've both spent a lot of time there with Maranda, who usually brings her huskies with her, and while on a call discussing outfits we got sidetracked and realized how perfect it would be for June, one of Maranda's huskies, to play the part of the wolf!" Rose says. "Even though June doesn't make her appearance in the video until the end, she was the true star of the show and had half a bag of treats on set to prove it."

While filming, the pair had to brace against some cold weather when shooting the nighttime scenes, but they came up with a creative way to stay warm.

"We spent the entire day shooting and by the end of the night temps started dropping. The challenge was that we were in the same outfits from earlier, which were not cold-weather friendly at all," Lynn told PEOPLE. "We ended up having a dance party in between takes to 'Kung Fu Fighting' to keep warm in the middle of the desert in a little cove of Joshua Trees. I'm pretty sure our makeup artist Felicia has some incriminating footage of it somewhere."

Image zoom Credit: Jade Lorna

Sadly, none of that footage made into the music video, but the flick still highlights female friendship and growth, as in the track they sing about letting go of an unfulfilling relationship.

"We’ve all had those relationships that always seem to feel a little one-sided," Lynn previously told The Country Note. “And, 'Cry Wolf' certainly speaks to that. The storyline of the song is about that person that only comes to you when they need you. When we play 'Cry Wolf' it's a personal reminder to myself that there should always be an effort made by both people."