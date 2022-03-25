Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Join Walker Hayes Onstage to Show Off 'Delorean' Dance Moves

Country star Walker Hayes received a little help from his friends while introducing his latest TikTok dance at his concert in New York City on Thursday.

During his song "Delorean," Hayes welcomed Today show co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, where they showed off their moves.

After the success of his song "Fancy Like" off the back of a TikTok dance he choreographed with his 16-year-old daughter Lela, Hayes, 42, has embraced the art of the 'Tok, and recently created a new routine for "Delorean."

Hager, 40, and Kotb, 57, helped him demonstrate the dance on Thursday, and though they didn't exactly have all the moves down pat, they had fun with it as they laughed and shared high fives and hugs with Hayes.

While in town for his show, Hayes surprised the stars on the Today show earlier that morning, sneaking up behind them while they had their eyes closed to complete a challenge they'd seen the country star do on TikTok.

"Are you freaking out?" a shocked Hager said. "How are you? It's so good to see you … this is the sad thing that happens to me usually is that I usually think they're gonna surprise us with somebody like you but they never do!"

The "AA" singer also shared a sweet moment with superfan Kotb, who recently filmed Hayes' performance at the ACM Awards and proudly shared it to her Instagram.

"You reminded me of me when I watch my kids do an athletic event," Hayes told her, before he teased the pair's potential cameo at his upcoming concert.

Hayes, whose song "Fancy Like" is up for best country song at the Grammy Awards on April 3, launched his tour last month with wife Laney and their six children — daughters Lela, Loxley, 8, and Everly, 6, and sons Chapel, 14, Baylor, 12, and Beckett, 10 — in tow.

"We're a unit," he told PEOPLE in February. "We lean on each other. We're gonna be together as much as we can. Laney's my best friend. I mean, I want to tell her about everything. Honestly, I don't even want to tell her about everything. I just want to do it all with her. And then that way I don't even have to tell her. She can see it for herself, and then we can just sit and smile about it."

The Country Stuff singer added that having his family along for the ride is the dream.