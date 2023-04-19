The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs' Wedding Day Chronicled in Music Video for 'Harder than a Diamond' (Exclusive)

"With all the changes in Lauren's life last year, it felt like the right timing, and it came up pretty easily," twin sister Hannah tells PEOPLE

By Tricia Despres
Published on April 19, 2023

The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs decided to do marriage the old-fashioned way back in December, when the accomplished country music vocalist made the decision to wait to move in with her love Neal Yakopin until after she married him. And she wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

But it's certainly been an adjustment.

"I'm getting used to sharing his space and finding out all the little things that can get on each other's nerves," says Lauren Hobbs with a laugh during a recent PEOPLE interview. "He is a drummer [in Nate Smith's band], so we spend a lot of our time apart, but after the wedding, we were able to have a couple months to just chill, the two of us, and really enjoy these early phases of marriage."

Granted, the early phases of marriage aren't always as picture-perfect as they might seem — a reality that the country duo tackles on their new single "Harder than a Diamond."

"We were just talking about life and weddings that day," explains The Hobbs Sisters' Hannah Hobbs, 30, of the day she wrote the single alongside her identical sister and bandmate Lauren, also 30, and fellow songwriters Nell Maynard and Hera Lynn. "With all the changes in Lauren's life last year, it felt like the right timing, and it came up pretty easily. We wrote the whole thing in a session that day."

The Hobbs Sister
The Hobbs Sisters. Marisa Taylor

Coincidentally, this talented group of songwriters wrote "Harder than a Diamond" just a couple of months after Lauren's engagement. But ironically, Lauren was the only one in the writing room to have much experience on the romantic subject, as her very own sister, Maynard and Lynn have never been married.

"We all were just kind of thinking about what we would want someday," says Hannah, who is exactly one minute older than her twin sister and fellow Pennsylvania native. "Or what we have seen in other couples."

Certainly, one of those couples is Hannah and Lauren's own parents, who have been married for over 30 years and who appear in the music video for "Harder than a Diamond," shown above.

"We definitely have had the blessing of seeing the foundation that they built and the importance they always placed on our family," says Lauren, whose wedding is chronicled in the touching clip. "[Our parents] are just the people we turn to, at all times. Good, bad, afraid, stressed — we turn to them for it all."

The Hobbs Sister
"Harder than a Diamond" artwork. Lindsey Johnson Photography

But as with every family unit, with years comes change. And now, as Lauren once relied solely on her family, there is a new family member to come home to.

"There is just a stability and just something that's unshakeable," says Lauren about her still-new marriage to Yakopin. "We both have a very chaotic, sometimes spontaneous career that truthfully, can be very stable and then change on a dime. So it's been such an amazing thing for us both to have each other to come home to. Home is exactly where we can sort of get our energy back."

And it's this energy that both Hannah and Lauren will need as their career continues to grow within the country music space, especially as the duo readies to release a brand-new album later this year which will include previous releases "If You Wanted To" and "Love Breaks All the Rules."

"I have to give a lot of credit to our producer Forest Whitehead, who has such an amazing ear and has been such a great guide for us sonically," says Heather of the three-time Grammy nominee. "He's pushing us out of our comfort zone a little with some new sounds and just different things that he tries production-wise that we never would've thought of."

"I feel like in a way as an artist and a writer, you're always kind of experimenting and trying to figure out what your sound is," adds Lauren. "He's able to bring out things in our songwriting and bring out things in the production that feels like it's the sound that we're supposed to have."

