Hillary Scott: My Twins 'Holding Hands While Nursing' Was the 'Sweetest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Forget Heart Break — heart, prepared to be fully melted.

PEOPLE caught up with Lady Antebellum frontwoman Hillary Scott, who gave birth to twin daughters Emory JoAnn and Betsy Mack just three months ago. And the new mom of three says they recently hit an adorable milestone that made her “laugh slash cry.”

“The other day when I was nursing them … I looked down and their hands are clasped together. So I am like, ‘What?!’ ” said the singer, 32, who’s also mom to 4½-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye with husband Chris Tyrrell. ” ‘I have to take a picture of this! This is the sweetest!’ ”

“They’re becoming more aware of one another and they’re starting to coo and kind of laugh, and smile a ton,” she adds. “It is really sweet. But looking down and seeing my babies holding hands while nursing may be the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hillary Scott with twin daughters Emory and Betsy Julie Paisley Photography

Hillary Scott and family Julie Paisley Photography

RELATED GALLERY: All the Delicate Details of Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott’s “Modern” Nursery for Her Twins

“I think they are just now getting to the age where they are aware of each other visually,” Scott — who has teamed up with Herbal Essences for its Pregnant Women Can campaign — says of the baby girls’ evolving dynamic. “They’ve always been aware of each other, just like, sixth sense.”

“You put them next to each other and their breathing will sync up. They’re starting to look at each other and be like, ‘Oh, you’re another person,’ ” she explains.

Hillary Scott's twin daughters Betsy and Emory Julie Paisley Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Joy! Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals She’s Expecting Twins “Naturally”



Scott previously told PEOPLE that while she hits the road starting in July for her band’s Summer Plays on Tour, drummer Tyrrell will stay behind to care for their children.

“Sometimes you just have to rip the Band-Aid off … at some point, I am going to be away from them for a night,” she says when asked how difficult it has been to attend events like the recent ACM Awards, which she recalls as feeling “20 hours too long” emotionally.

“Their daddy took great care of them,” Scott raves of her husband. “He is the best dad in the whole wide world, so I don’t worry a bit when I am gone.”