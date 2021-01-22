Hillary Scott Breaks Down in Tears as Lady A Asked to Join Grand Ole Opry: 'So Truly Grateful'

"This is the best surprise we could ever ask for," Hillary Scott said of the honor

Hillary Scott couldn't hold back her emotions as she and her Lady A bandmates were asked to join the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday.

In a video posted to the show's Facebook page, Darius Rucker surprised the group with the invitation during their performance taping for the upcoming NBC special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.

"I feel so honored right now to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I'm thrilled to be offering," said Rucker, 54, from the stage before turning to Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley and asking, "Would you like to be the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry?"

"What?!" they asked, shocked, as Scott, 34, put her hands up to her face and almost immediately burst into happy tears: "Oh my God!"

"I was wondering what you were doing here!" Kelley, 39, told Rucker excitedly, before joking to him about Scott's reaction, "You couldn't wait until after we sang?"

Scott posted about the moment on Instagram, sharing a video of herself FaceTiming her mother and writing, "When my mom @lindadavisnashville left East Texas when she was young, people would ask why she was headed to Nashville and she would say, 'to play on the Grand Ole Opry!' Getting to make this call today was priceless."

"An invitation into the @opry makes country artists like us feel like we will always have a home — a place to celebrate country music, play our songs, visit with our friends and fans ... a place to belong," she continued in the post, which also included photos of their big induction. "Thank you @opry and thank you @dariusrucker for sharing the good news with us. ❤️"

In a release, Scott says that joining the Opry "is the best surprise we could ever ask for."

"I've been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement," she adds. "We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family."

Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 2, 2007. Since then, they have racked up more than 18 million albums and 34 millions songs sold, as well as close to five billion digital streams, the release shares.

Of their controversial decision to drop "Antebellum" from their name last summer at the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement, Scott said last month on The Tamron Hall Show that "the heart of" their choice "still rings true today as much as it did back in June."