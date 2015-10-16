Hear Carrie Underwood's New Song 'Renegade Runaway'

Country star (and new mom!) Carrie Underwood opens up about body issues, breast-feeding struggles and how she makes her marriage work. Subscribe now for exclusive family photos and an inside look into how she s adjusting to motherhood, only in PEOPLE!

Just like she promised, Carrie Underwood‘s latest album really isn’t all “mommy-and-me” tracks.

The country star – who welcomed her now 7-month-old son Isaiah with Mike Fisher in February – shows off her sassy side in her new song “Renegade Runaway,” in which she sings about a woman who “looks like an angel” but is really a “devil in a satin dress.”

“Love ya, leave ya, play ya like a heartbreak bandit / She’s an outlaw, a quick draw / She’ll take it all, so don’t ya fall / For that renegade runaway, runaway, runaway, runaway,” Underwood belts in the song off her Storyteller album, out Oct. 23.

“There’s a lot of country, traditional, staple instruments, and obviously storytelling is something country music has always done really well,” she tells PEOPLE about her new music in this week’s cover story. “I feel like we occupy those elements, but it’s very cool and very now and very fresh.”

The star also collaborated with other artists on her album, including Sam Hunt, who duets with her on “Heartbeat,” a romantic country ballad.

“I try not to force anything ever and that’s kind of where you can get into some tricky territory,” she told EW this summer.

On Wednesday, Underwood celebrated her album at a lavish party held at The Standard in downtown Nashville.

Each room of the venue was transformed to illustrate the 13 tracks on her album, including clothes hanging on a line, old-fashion washtubs and scrub boards for “Dirty Laundry,” hearts and red wine for “Heartbeat” and more.

“This is so fun,” the star – in a form-fitting black dress – told the crowd. “I’m so proud and thankful that I get to do what I love with such talented and wonderful people.”

• Reporting by KAY WEST

