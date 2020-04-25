Harold Reid, Founding Member and Bass Singer of the Statler Brothers, Dead at 80

Image zoom Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Harold Reid, a founding member and bass singer of the Statler Brothers, died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. He was 80.

The artist had "bravely endured a long battle with kidney failure," according to a statement on the band's website.

"He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans," the post read. "His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

The Statler Brothers — which featured Harold, brother Don Reid, Lew DeWitt, and Phil Basley — became big in 1964 when they joined country legend Johnny Cash on his roadshow, according to the Associated Press.

The quartet, who switched to country music from their original gospel, went on to sing backup for Cash, and had major hits in 1965 with "Flowers on the Wall" and in 1970 with "Bed of Roses."

The Statler Brothers won three Grammy Awards and were named the top vocal group by the Country Music Association nine times.

Harold was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and spent time as a comedian.

The group produced more than 50 albums over the span of 40 years, according to the News-Leader, Staunton's local paper.

The band also had a cable television show, The Statler Brothers Show, which aired for seven seasons throughout the 1990s.

"He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages," his nephew Debo Reid said in a statement, according to the AP.