HARDY Proposes to Girlfriend Caleigh Ryan: 'I'm Not Her Boyfriend Anymore'

The country singer proposed to his longtime girlfriend at the Lyric Oxford in Mississippi over the weekend

Be sure to call country singer HARDY "fiancé" from now on!

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Caleigh Ryan — and she said yes!

"I'm not her boyfriend anymore ❤️" HARDY wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot from the proposal. In the photo, HARDY kneels down on the rose-petal strewn floor of the Lyric Oxford in front of Ryan, holding up an engagement ring.

Several of the "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer's famous friends commented on the post to offer their congratulations.

"Beautiful moment," Breland wrote in a comment. "Congratulations to you both."

"YESSSSS CONGRATS" added Taylor Lautner.

"Congrats dude. Love is tight," Zach Johnson commented, prompting HARDY to reply, "damn sure is."

Ryan also shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a pair of photos taken in front of the Mississippi music venue. In the sweet pictures, the couple shared a smooch and held up glasses of champagne.

She also shared a video of her left hand to show off her new diamond sparkler and it certainly appears that HARDY lived up to his promise.

Previously the musician revealed to PEOPLE that he had promised his then-girlfriend her patience would be rewarded.

"I told her the longer she waits, the bigger the ring," HARDY told PEOPLE.

HARDY Proposes to Girlfriend Caleigh Ryan Caleigh Ryan's ring | Credit: Caleigh Ryan/Instagram

HARDY teased the engagement earlier this month when he shared a special shoutout to Ryan on National Girlfriend Day.

"Happy Girlfriend Day @caleighryan," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo standing in front of what appeared to be a trailer. "Might be one the last times I get to call you my girlfriend :)"

HARDY has long-written songs for stars like Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett, but last year released his first album, A-ROCK, in front of the mic himself. He's spent the past several months on tour and has upcoming performances across the U.S. through November.

One of the tracks on the album was inspired by Ryan, HARDY told PEOPLE previously, with the musician writing track "Boyfriend" while they were on vacation together in Clearwater, Florida.

"We were in the pool, picking at each other about something — we're always picking at each other — and I said something like, 'Fine, I don't want to be your boyfriend anymore,'" he told PEOPLE. "Then she said something along the lines of, 'It better be because you want to be my husband' with a wink. I looked at her, and instead of turning that into a really sweet moment, I said, 'This is a great song!'"

When the song was finished and he played it for Ryan, HARDY said she "loved it."