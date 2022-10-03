HARDY Suffers 'Significant Injuries' in Tour Bus Crash: 'I'm Alive and That's All That Matters'

HARDY has been released from hospital but "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks," he said Sunday

By
October 3, 2022
HARDY attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

HARDY and his crew are recovering from a serious tour bus crash.

On Sunday morning, the country singer-songwriter, 32, revealed in a social media post that he and three others were on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tennessee when the tour bus "was in an accident."

According to a report from The Tennessean, the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville.

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," HARDY — born Michael Wilson Hardy — wrote Sunday.

Noting that the driver of the bus, who he called "our friend," remains in the hospital and "needs your prayers," HARDY added, "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

Continuing his social media post, HARDY told fans that he was released from the hospital but been "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks."

It "may cost us a couple of shows," added the "Rednecker" singer, who is scheduled to play concerts starting on Oct. 8 in Arlington, Texas, with Morgan Wallen.

Wallen, 29, reshared HARDY's post on his own social media.

Concluding his post, HARDY asked his followers to "keep our road family in your prayers." The singer also told fans: "I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow."

"God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service," he added.

In another post shared on his Instagram Story, HARDY posted a photograph of himself with his fiancée, Caleigh Ryan, who could be seen resting her head on his shoulder.

"Thank you for all the texts and calls. I'm alive and that's all that matters," he wrote alongside the pic. "I love you all."

