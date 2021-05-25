The two country singers tied the knot at the Estate at Cherokee Dock, in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday

Hannah Ellis Marries Nick Wayne at Reba McEntire's Former Home — All the Details from Their Wedding

The two country singers tied the knot at Reba McEntire's former home, the Estate at Cherokee Dock, in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ahead of the big day, Ellis, 30, told PEOPLE that she's dreamed of having an outdoor wedding her "entire life." "When we saw the backyard overlooking the water at Cherokee Dock we knew it was the perfect place for us," she said.

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding The wedding party | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

With its "beautiful" outdoor area and a "spacious and open room" for the reception, the venue also helped ease Ellis' concerns about COVID-19.

For the big day, the bride wore a Rue de Seine gown from The Dress Theory in Nashville, while the groom wore a custom tux from Richards Bespoke. "The lining of Nick's tux is old-school golf details since that is such a big part of his life," Ellis said.

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Hannah Ellis' wedding dress | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

The couple accessorized with rings and jewelry from Siebke Hoyt Jewelers in Iowa, which they were recommended by pal Tim Tebow, who did his and wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' rings there.

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding The invitations and the rings | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Thanks to Siebke Hoyt, Ellis had her "something borrowed" of the "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" tradition covered as she borrowed earrings from them. For her "something old," she wore a bracelet of her mom's, for her "something new" she wore new Steve Madden shoes and for her "something blue" she wore a blue garter made by her grandma.

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding The accessories | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in 'Tiny and Intimate' Wedding Ceremony

Ahead of the ceremony, Ellis and Wayne — who recently released his EP To: Hannah, comprised of love songs written for Ellis throughout their relationship — did their first look in private.

"Nick had the idea that we should do it walking down the aisle, but before anyone arrives," Ellis said. "It will feel like the real thing, but it will be just the two of us. It's going to be a really special moment."

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Hannah Ellis | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Nick Wayne | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Nick Wayne and Hannah Ellis | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

During the ceremony, the couple were married by Ellis' preacher Jon Weece from Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

"He has been so influential in my spiritual walk," she said. "It will be so special to have him be part of this day."

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding The couple is married by Jon Weece | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

At the cocktail hour during the reception, Ellis and Wayne had a grazing table by Nashville's Cheese Gal Cortney Lacorte and a raw bar with shrimp and oysters flown in from 401 Oyster Co. in Rhode Island. "Nick and I love oysters and even know how to shuck them ourselves," Ellis said.

Then for the main meal, they had pizza. "It's our favorite food, so we thought, 'Why not?'" Ellis said.

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Nick Wayne and Hannah Ellis | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Cutting the cake | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Ellis and Wayne first started dating six-and-a-half years ago, while living across the hall from each other in their downtown Nashville apartments.

"We met at a house party that my next-door neighbor was throwing and thought nothing of it," Ellis said. "Over the next year we became friends, then best friends and [then we] finally figured out we were each other's person."

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Nick Wayne and Hannah Ellis | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

Ellis said she knew Wayne was "the one" when a family tragedy hit.

"I remember thinking, 'What would settle me right now?'" she said. "And all I wanted to do was just sit next to Nick. Not talk or cry. Just sit with him. That's when I knew he was different. For Nick, he says one day he just knew."

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

While they have "never been in a rush" to get married, Ellis said she and Wayne talked in 2019 about getting engaged in 2020. Wayne then popped the question in June of that year.

"Nick bought the ring and asked my parents in February," she said. "So he waited a little longer than he would've by waiting 'til June to ask me, but it ended up being perfect timing."

As to what keeps their relationship strong, Ellis said it's "communication" and "being open about how something feels, where we're going, the plans and goals we are setting, and also our faith."

"We wake up every morning and have coffee and read a few chapters in the Bible together," she said. "That small habit really helps us stay connected. I guess when we are back on the road, we can do it over Zoom."

Hannah Grey Ellis and Nick Richardson’s wedding Nick Wayne and Hannah Ellis | Credit: Lauren Dixon Photography // Micki Moon Photography

The couple is now looking forward to forever — and some new music from Ellis — but first comes the honeymoon.