The former Bachelorette plays the country singer Jordan Davis’ love interest in the video

Hannah Brown's Boyfriend Adam Woolard Proposes to Her in Jordan Davis' New Music Video

Hannah Brown and her new boyfriend Adam Woolard took their relationship to the next level – on camera.

In Jordan Davis' "Almost Maybes" music video, Brown, 26, plays the country singer's love interest in a story about the ups and downs of finding "the One."

The song by Davis, 32, chronicles all the bad dates and relationships he's had to find his true love, played by the former Bachelorette.

Before the country singer and Brown realized they're meant to be, the former pageant queen's real-life boyfriend Woolard pulls out a ring.

Woolard proposed to Brown at the exact moment Davis croons "From the didn't work outs."

"The music video for #AlmostMaybes is out now. Had so much fun getting to film this with @hannahbrown," the country singer wrote on Instagram along with a short clip.

Brown and Woolard first confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day.

Woolard's music video proposal isn't the first time the former Bachelorette has been proposed to.

On her season's finale, Brown got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt but later called off the engagement after learning Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend while he was competing on the show.

The former Miss Alabama and her new romance were first linked late last month after they were spotted holding hands during a walk in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Hannah Brown | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Her ex Tyler Cameron — whose proposal at the close of her season in 2019 was rejected by Brown — also weighed in on Brown's new romance with Woolard.