Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Sister Katherine: 'See You Again Beyond the Blue'

Hank Williams Jr.'s family is in mourning following the tragic death of his daughter, Katherine Williams-Dunning, in a car crash in Tennessee on Saturday night.

Williams-Dunning, 27, was driving an SUV — which was towing a boat at the time of the crash — when it crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder at around 7:45 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson told PEOPLE.

She was killed in the accident, while her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Many of Williams-Dunning's family members paid tribute to her on social media following news of her death, including her sisters Hilary and Holly, both of whom are also singers.

Holly, 39, shared a family photo in honor of her "precious little sister" and shared that Williams-Dunning's husband Tyler "is awake and responding."

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," she wrote. "We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one."

ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all 🙏🏼❤️ " she added.

Reese Witherspoon was among the many to offer condolences to the family, commenting on Holly's post, "Oh, Holly! I’m so so sorry. Praying for your family 🙏🏻."

"So sorry Holly 🙏🏻," wrote Martina McBride, while Lily Aldrige commented, "I’m so sorry Holly 🙏🏽 sending love and prayers."

Hilary, 41, shared her own post on her Instagram Story, writing, "My beautiful little sister Katie. I'll always love and miss you. 💔 I'll see you again one day beyond the blue."

Williams-Dunning's brother Sam Williams was the first to share the news of her accident in a message on his Facebook page, which has since gone private.

“My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” Sam wrote.

“NEED EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS TO PRAY FOR KATIE WILLIAMS RIGHT NOW AND TYLER DUNNING !!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!” he added in another.

Williams-Dunning and her husband tied the knot on Oct. 15, 2015. They share two children, son Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2.

The mother of two ran a clothing company called Weston Jane, a company that’s built on the idea of "moms supporting moms." All of the items sold on the company sells are either handmade by moms or printed by moms.