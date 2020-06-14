Country Singer Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, 27, Killed in Tennessee Car Crash

Katherine Williams-Dunning and her husband were both involved in the crash, which took place on Saturday

The daughter of country singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a car crash in Tennessee on Saturday night. She was 27.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving at the time of the crash, which took place around 7:45 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash, and her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was transported to a nearby hospital.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman said, according to The Paris Post-Intelligencer.

On Saturday night, country singer Sam Williams asked his followers to pray for his sister and her husband, who share two young children.

“My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” he wrote in one message.

“NEED EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS TO PRAY FOR KATIE WILLIAMS RIGHT NOW

AND TYLER DUNNING !!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!” he added in another.

Singer Holly Williams paid tribute to her "precious little sister" on Sunday, and shared that her husband "is awake and responding."

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," she wrote, alongside the family photo "We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one."

"ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all 🙏🏼❤️ " she added.

Williams-Dunning and her husband tied the knot on October 15, 2015. They share two children, son Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2.

The mother of two ran a clothing company called Weston Jane, a company that’s built on the idea of “moms supporting moms.” All of the items sold on the company sells are either handmade by moms or printed by moms.