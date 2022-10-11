Country singer Hailey Whitters has tied the knot!

The "Everything She Ain't" singer married music publishing executive Jake Gear in Iowa on Oct. 1 after more than 10 years together.

"said yes to forever in a field somewhere," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from her big day.

Whitters, 33, tells PEOPLE that she said "I do" at a "quaint country church" in her hometown of Shueyville and followed the ceremony with a reception at her father's farm.

Guests ate whole hog barbecue supplied by a local farmer, and pies from a local orchard and cidery called Wilson's Orchard. Wine was provided by the women-owned DrinkBev.

Hailey Whitters. Claire Schaper

"[I] ended the night with a keg stand in my wedding dress," says Whitters, who donned custom bloomers by Rancho Sueño that read "Mrs. Gear" for the occasion.

Gear, who has produced music for Whitters and others, celebrated the special day with an Instagram post of his own, which he captioned, "Best day of my life."

In photos from their wedding, Whitters posed in front of cornstalks, and held hands with her new husband while wearing a cowboy hat. In one snap, the couple rode off into the sunset on a four-wheeler, and also posed in front of a tractor.

Hailey Whitters and Jake Gear. Claire Schaper

The pair were engaged in July 2020 in an Iowa cornfield, and celebrated their 10-year anniversary in May.

Though they were engaged mid-pandemic, Whitters told PEOPLE in 2021 that she and Gear had held off on planning their wedding "because my family is gonna want to get loud and drunk and sweaty and dance — and that just didn't even sound safe."

Hailey Whitters. Claire Schaper

The country star released her third album Raised in March, which served as a love letter to her Midwest roots.

"I started writing some of this record all the way back in 2019," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I started thinking that it would be a record that would pay tribute to where I grew up and where I came from. Raised is the record that goes back to see who and what and where kept that girl determined to hang on to her dream."