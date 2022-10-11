Entertainment Music Country Country Singer Hailey Whitters Marries Jake Gear — and Ends the Night with a Keg Stand: 'Best Day' The "Everything She Ain't" singer and music publishing executive Jake Gear were engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines and Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jake Gear and Hailey Whitters. Photo: Claire Schaper Country singer Hailey Whitters has tied the knot! The "Everything She Ain't" singer married music publishing executive Jake Gear in Iowa on Oct. 1 after more than 10 years together. "said yes to forever in a field somewhere," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from her big day. Whitters, 33, tells PEOPLE that she said "I do" at a "quaint country church" in her hometown of Shueyville and followed the ceremony with a reception at her father's farm. Guests ate whole hog barbecue supplied by a local farmer, and pies from a local orchard and cidery called Wilson's Orchard. Wine was provided by the women-owned DrinkBev. Hailey Whitters. Claire Schaper "[I] ended the night with a keg stand in my wedding dress," says Whitters, who donned custom bloomers by Rancho Sueño that read "Mrs. Gear" for the occasion. Gear, who has produced music for Whitters and others, celebrated the special day with an Instagram post of his own, which he captioned, "Best day of my life." In photos from their wedding, Whitters posed in front of cornstalks, and held hands with her new husband while wearing a cowboy hat. In one snap, the couple rode off into the sunset on a four-wheeler, and also posed in front of a tractor. Lewis Brice and Denelle Manzer Are Married! All the Details from Their Tennessee Wedding Hailey Whitters and Jake Gear. Claire Schaper The pair were engaged in July 2020 in an Iowa cornfield, and celebrated their 10-year anniversary in May. Though they were engaged mid-pandemic, Whitters told PEOPLE in 2021 that she and Gear had held off on planning their wedding "because my family is gonna want to get loud and drunk and sweaty and dance — and that just didn't even sound safe." Country Singer Dillon Carmichael Marries 'Best Friend' Shayla Whitson: See Their Wedding Photos Hailey Whitters. Claire Schaper Hailey Whitters Digs into Her Iowa Roots on New Album 'Raised' : 'My Head Was Just Back Home' The country star released her third album Raised in March, which served as a love letter to her Midwest roots. "I started writing some of this record all the way back in 2019," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I started thinking that it would be a record that would pay tribute to where I grew up and where I came from. Raised is the record that goes back to see who and what and where kept that girl determined to hang on to her dream."