You’re never too old for a pizza party!

Gwen Stefani treated boyfriend Blake Shelton to a pizza party on Thursday in honor of the country star’s 43rd birthday.

Stefani, 49, shared multiple photos and videos from the festivities on her Instagram Story, documenting how the pizza, which was cooked in an outside pizza oven, was made, as well as Shelton’s enthusiastic response to the tasty feast.

While sharing a photograph of Shelton’s cake, Stefani went on to admit that this year they had extended the birthday celebrations a bit.

“Dragging out the birthday,” she wrote, playfully referencing the fact that Shelton’s actual birthday was on Tuesday.

Naturally, this wasn’t the first time Stefani celebrated her boyfriend’s latest birthday on social media.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a sweet tribute to the man of the hour, affectionately calling him her “favorite human.”

“Can’t believe [you’re] mine ❤️🤷‍♀️ #soooooolucky!!!!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback and more current photos of Shelton, including several shots of the two lovebirds cuddling up together.

Stefani also shared a sweet clip of her boyfriend getting a little birthday kiss on the cheek from a seal during a recent trip to an aquarium. “Thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!” she wrote.

In between the birthday festivities, Stefani also shared that she can’t wait to return to The Voice this season — and hopefully triumph over Shelton.

“Getting excited to beat this guy on the voice this season!” she joked on Thursday alongside a throwback shot of Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton, who have been dating since the fall of 2015, will soon be reunited on the popular singing competition, as she will be replacing original coach Adam Levine this fall.

During a recent appearance on The Talk, the No Doubt star opened up about her new gig, sharing that although she’s excited to spend more time with her boyfriend, Levine’s departure is “bittersweet.”

“To think that [Adam’s] not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt,” she said. “But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”