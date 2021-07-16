The couple surprised customers at his Tishomingo restaurant Ole Red with an acoustic performance

Gwen Stefani Teases Blake Shelton After He Calls Her by Maiden Name: 'I Thought It Was Gwen Shelton!'

It's Mrs. Shelton to you!

After Shelton, 45, introduced his wife, 51, by her maiden name, the No Doubt alum had the cutest tease.

"I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!" Stefani replied after he introduced her as "Gwen Stefani."

After the tease, Shelton's face lit up with a wide grin before he let out a chuckle and shook his head.

During their performance, the singer pair — who tied the knot in the Oklahoma town earlier this month — performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

Following their July 3 nuptials at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, the stars returned to their home in Los Angeles to tend to their respective careers, but it seems the couple made a trip back to Shelton's homebase.

"They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in a backyard chapel on his ranch, cheered on by an intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons (with ex Gavin Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated.

At their wedding reception, which was also held on the ranch, the stars cut into an ornate, five-tier wedding cake adorned with a traditional bride-and-groom cake topper. The newlyweds then danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by their famous pals, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. "It couldn't have been better."

Now, as Stefani and Shelton look forward to their future, "they seem extremely happy," said the Stefani source.